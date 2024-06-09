Soviero Asset Management LP Invests $6.22 Million in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,000. CRH comprises approximately 3.1% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,454,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CRH by 1,136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,691 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,982,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CRH by 4,713.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,713,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $77.82. 10,472,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,240,767. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day moving average is $75.75. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.28.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

