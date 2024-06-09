Soviero Asset Management LP Takes Position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Maxeon Solar Technologies comprises about 1.0% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 40.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,749,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 506,633 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 16.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,634,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 235,823 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 86.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 546,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 252,981 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 143.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 260,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 153,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 139,945 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,094,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,148. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $82.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $0.50 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Northland Capmk cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

