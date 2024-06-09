Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.43. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 43,967 shares traded.

Spanish Broadcasting System Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. Spanish Broadcasting System had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.25%.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

