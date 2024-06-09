Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Lake Street Capital

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.40.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $116.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,421 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $1,167,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 479,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

