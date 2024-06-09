Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises approximately 23.6% of KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Spotify Technology worth $45,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,065,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 35,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $949,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.81.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $11.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.21. 2,137,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,914. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.85. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $129.23 and a 12 month high of $331.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

