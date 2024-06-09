Sprott Inc. Acquires 242,554 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,048,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,554 shares during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $20,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,787.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,049,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 994,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,838,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,059,000 after purchasing an additional 657,177 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

SAND stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,049,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,549. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.0147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 75.01%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

