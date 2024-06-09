Sprott Inc. Acquires 4,257 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,862 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of First Majestic Silver worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,341,845 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,600,000 after acquiring an additional 709,879 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,985,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 266,864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 444,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 231,690 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,696,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338,135. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $106.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

