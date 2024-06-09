Sprott Inc. Acquires 44,754 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Sprott Inc. grew its position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 994,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,754 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Silvercorp Metals worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,106,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after buying an additional 693,952 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,470,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 100,973 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,089,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 103.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 71,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.75) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of SVM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. 1,855,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,382. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.