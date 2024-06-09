Sprott Inc. Grows Stake in Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO)

Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 480,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Contango Ore worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Contango Ore by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Contango Ore by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Contango Ore alerts:

Insider Transactions at Contango Ore

In other news, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $128,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $128,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 163,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $60,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,045 shares of company stock valued at $605,171 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTGO has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research set a $29.67 target price on shares of Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Contango Ore in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark assumed coverage on shares of Contango Ore in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Contango Ore

Contango Ore Stock Performance

Contango Ore stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.77. 106,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Contango Ore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $33.67.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $1.00. Analysts expect that Contango Ore, Inc. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Contango Ore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.