Sprott Inc. Has $39.34 Million Position in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

Sprott Inc. trimmed its holdings in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,357,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,820 shares during the quarter. i-80 Gold comprises 3.5% of Sprott Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sprott Inc. owned about 7.50% of i-80 Gold worth $39,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 351.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i-80 Gold Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAUX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,069,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.30. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $312.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 115.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that i-80 Gold Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

