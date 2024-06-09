Sprott Inc. Raises Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,567 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,087,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,803,456. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.