Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 5,353 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $329,851.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,349.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 14,184 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $884,797.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,607.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 5,353 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $329,851.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,349.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,129 shares of company stock worth $11,443,800. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.5 %

SFM stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.03. 797,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SFM. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

