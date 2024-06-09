SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stake Boosted by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $16,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth $452,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.9% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 2.3 %

SPS Commerce stock opened at $183.63 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.96 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.34 and a beta of 0.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.