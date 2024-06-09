Srikanth Padmanabhan Purchases 10,000 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) Director Srikanth Padmanabhan acquired 10,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,793.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LEG stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -158.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

