StakeWise Staked ETH 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.05 Million (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $126.79 million and $1.05 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $3,745.93 or 0.05408527 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 33,847 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 33,583.41211676. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,755.04975864 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $271,221.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

