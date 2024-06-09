Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 28,400 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,190,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,180,894. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $198.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

