Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Deere & Company by 483.3% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded down $2.69 on Friday, hitting $368.58. 1,080,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,897. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.07. The company has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $353.15 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.36.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

