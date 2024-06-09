Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,810 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 2.1% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,734,407,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,071.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880,492 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,970,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Bank of America by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,659,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,649,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.78. 25,928,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,708,964. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

