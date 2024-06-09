Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE SWK opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.74. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -469.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 282.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $8,772,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 59,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

