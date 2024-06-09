State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,128,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.1% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Tesla were worth $280,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,560 shares of company stock worth $35,725,248 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.48. 56,244,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,096,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.