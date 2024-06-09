State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,111 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Linde worth $153,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,066,825,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at $1,892,774,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,415 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 33,201.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,189,000 after purchasing an additional 410,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,592,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $973,865,000 after purchasing an additional 391,153 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $433.70. 1,491,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,439. The stock has a market cap of $208.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $440.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

