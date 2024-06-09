State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,433,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,098,531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 4.02% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $275,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johns Hopkins University boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,906 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,258,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,738,000 after buying an additional 63,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,479,000 after purchasing an additional 62,315 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $137,698,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,134.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,379,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $76.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,360. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.15.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.3183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

