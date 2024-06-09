State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $54.59 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $54,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.81. 4,189,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,101,243. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.30.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

