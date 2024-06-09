State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $92.39 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350,210 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $92,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,499,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.36. 14,466,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,193,930. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.