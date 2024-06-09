State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Accenture were worth $98,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.00.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.40. 2,626,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.99 and a 200 day moving average of $340.29. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

