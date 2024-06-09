Status (SNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.11 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $129.79 million and $1.11 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03324924 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $2,490,257.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

