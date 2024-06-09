Steven Madden, Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Steven Madden has raised its dividend payment by an average of 77.6% per year over the last three years. Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $44.53 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $45.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,810.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Steven Madden news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,810.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

