Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) to “Buy”

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s previous close.

SUN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

NYSE:SUN opened at $53.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. Equities analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David K. Skidmore bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $78,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,076.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David K. Skidmore bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $78,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,076.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $479,570 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,081,000 after buying an additional 275,875 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,387,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,089,000 after buying an additional 876,452 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 6,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after buying an additional 565,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sunoco by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,419,000 after buying an additional 219,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Sunoco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 437,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,357,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

