Stingray Digitl Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.13.
Stingray Digitl Stock Performance
Stingray Digitl Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stingray Digitl
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.