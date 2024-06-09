Stitch Fix, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.84). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SFIX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.98. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Stitch Fix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 12.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 216,988 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $2,932,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,536.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at $310,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

