StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of APTO stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $14.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned about 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

