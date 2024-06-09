StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

Shares of Tantech stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. Tantech has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.94.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

