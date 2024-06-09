StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company's stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

