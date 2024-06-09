StockNews.com Downgrades Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Buy

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Materialise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $5.08 on Friday. Materialise has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $300.08 million, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materialise

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in shares of Materialise by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 37,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Materialise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 191,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

