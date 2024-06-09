StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Stock Performance
Global Cord Blood stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $149.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.16.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global Cord Blood
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.