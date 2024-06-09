Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Ossiam grew its position in Stryker by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 24,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $349.33. The stock had a trading volume of 847,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,109. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

