Substratum Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 42.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010677 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,717.58 or 0.99947047 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012318 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00096056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023944 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

