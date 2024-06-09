Super Group (SGHC) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Super Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Super Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Super Group has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.01, indicating that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group 4.33% 11.56% 6.93% Super Group Competitors -113.09% -54.76% -21.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Super Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Super Group Competitors 222 978 2209 62 2.61

Super Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 51.30%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 29.58%. Given Super Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Super Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.55 billion -$11.42 million 28.92 Super Group Competitors $4.13 billion $96.90 million 23.02

Super Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Super Group. Super Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Super Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

