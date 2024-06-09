SWAN Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 9.0% of SWAN Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SWAN Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $14,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,584,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 96,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 77,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 229,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter.

VYMI traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.03. 436,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,295. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $71.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

