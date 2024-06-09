SWAN Capital LLC Makes New $757,000 Investment in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of SWAN Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 105.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.95. 232,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,565. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.87.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

