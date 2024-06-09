Tabor Asset Management LP Increases Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tabor Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 102.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Block makes up about 2.1% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Block were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,915,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,367,000 after acquiring an additional 585,801 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,513,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,942,000 after buying an additional 212,218 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,508,000 after buying an additional 1,000,514 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,736,000 after acquiring an additional 75,161 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,735,000 after acquiring an additional 71,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at $40,177,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares in the company, valued at $20,158,456.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Block

Block Trading Down 2.0 %

SQ stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.10. 6,602,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,153,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.69. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.