Tabor Asset Management LP Makes New $3.85 Million Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000. Brinker International comprises about 1.8% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tabor Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Brinker International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,694,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,472,000 after acquiring an additional 54,628 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $57,246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,908,000 after buying an additional 296,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brinker International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,311,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Argus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.12.

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.96. 2,024,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,089. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.48. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $73.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $249,303.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,623. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

