Tabor Asset Management LP Sells 38,066 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Tabor Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,066 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma accounts for 5.7% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $12,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $152,843,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4,101.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,846,000 after purchasing an additional 134,719 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 638.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 142,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after buying an additional 123,114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after buying an additional 109,533 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,426,000 after buying an additional 72,843 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,076 shares of company stock valued at $24,095,258 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE:WSM traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.52. 889,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,084. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.89 and a 52-week high of $348.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

