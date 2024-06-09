TD Cowen Boosts Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $115.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.2 %

APH stock opened at $130.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $78.03 and a 1 year high of $138.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.42. The firm has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Shares of Amphenol are going to split on Wednesday, June 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 12th.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,844,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

