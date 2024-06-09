TD Cowen Increases Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target to $51.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ROOT. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Root from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.89.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. Root has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.59.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 263.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.88) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Root will post -6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $805,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,422.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Root by 218,250.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Root by 229,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Root during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

