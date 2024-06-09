TD Cowen Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

TD Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $59.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of JACK stock opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average of $69.47. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

