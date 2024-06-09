TD Cowen Trims Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Target Price to $79.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.22.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

