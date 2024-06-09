TD Securities Raises North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$47.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NWC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North West has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.60.

Get North West alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NWC

North West Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of TSE NWC opened at C$43.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. North West has a 52-week low of C$29.58 and a 52-week high of C$43.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.91.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$643.11 million for the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. Research analysts predict that North West will post 3.3474801 EPS for the current year.

North West Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at North West

In other North West news, Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$39,098.50. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About North West

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.