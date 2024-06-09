Teca Partners LP Invests $8.48 Million in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Teca Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 750,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,475,000. Sweetgreen makes up approximately 6.0% of Teca Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,009,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after buying an additional 2,907,749 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,700 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 4,779.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 694,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 679,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 476,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $121,920.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 470,167 shares of company stock valued at $14,357,308. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of Sweetgreen stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.31. 3,389,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SG has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SG

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.