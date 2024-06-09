Teilinger Capital Ltd. Has $33.42 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,233,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235,200 shares during the period. PPL comprises approximately 17.9% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Teilinger Capital Ltd. owned about 0.17% of PPL worth $33,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 193,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,416,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,063,000 after buying an additional 50,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.41. 4,182,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672,396. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.